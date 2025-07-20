Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Loco maker Wabtec looks to make Bihar unit key pillar of global chain

Loco maker Wabtec looks to make Bihar unit key pillar of global chain

With over 700 locomotives already manufactured and an order pipeline till 2028, the company is drawing up plans to make the facility a mainstay in the Indian market

Firm bets on Marhowrah to build on local market

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Close to 6,500 jobs in Bihar and other states, directly or indirectly, rely on a factory in Marhowrah — the ₹2,000 crore diesel locomotive factory, where Wabtec Corporation is building 1,000 locomotives for the Indian Railways.
 
With over 700 locomotives already manufactured and an order pipeline till 2028, the company is drawing up plans to make the facility a mainstay in the Indian market and a key pillar in its global supply chain, both for high-level assembly and locomotive exports.
 
“As we come towards the end of the project, its future looks bright. We continue to believe that Indian Railways
