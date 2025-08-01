Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ministry of coal awards 7 coal blocks in 12th round of commercial auction

Blocks expected to fetch Rs 720 crore in annual revenue, attract Rs 787.5 crore investment, and generate over 7,000 jobs, says Coal Ministry

According to the Ministry, the seven blocks are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 719.90 crore (excluding partially explored blocks), attract capital investment of around Rs 787.50 crore, and create 7,098 jobs

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

The Centre has successfully auctioned seven non-coking coal blocks located in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh under the 12th round of commercial coal mining, held between July 28 and July 31, 2025, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.
 
The auctioned blocks include three fully explored and four partially explored coal blocks, with a combined geological reserve of approximately 1,761.49 million tonnes. The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of these blocks is 5.25 million tonnes per annum, excluding the partially explored ones.
 
The auctions witnessed “intense competition,” recording an average revenue share of 26.70 per cent, which the Ministry said “reflects sustained
