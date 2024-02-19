Sensex (    %)
                        
AyushMin gets rap for underuse of funds despite rising allocation

Expenditure for scheme stands at 74% and 85% of RE in FY24 and FY23

ayurveda ayush medicine
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Given the gap between budgetary allocation and use, a parliamentary standing committee has asked the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (Ayush) to take steps to prevent underutilisation of funds under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) scheme.

According to the data, the ministry was allocated Rs 1,200 crore for the mission in the Budgetary Estimate (BE) for FY24. The Revised Estimate (RE) for the year fell to Rs 815 crore, of which Rs 589 crore, or 74 per cent, has been spent till January. 

Similarly, while Rs 800 crore was earmarked for the scheme in BE 22-23, the

Ayush Ministry Ayurveda medical industry health

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

