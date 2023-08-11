Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Ministry set to implement two production-linked incentive schemes

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is set to implement PLI scheme for automobile and auto components (PLI Auto), and PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) (PLI ACC)

car manufacture, manufacture sector, manufacturing

The PLI auto scheme has no plan to reopen the application window

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is set to implement two production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, namely the PLI scheme for automobile and auto components (PLI Auto), and the PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) (PLI ACC), the ministry said in a press release.

The PLI auto scheme has no plan to reopen the application window.

The press release stated that in the PLI ACC scheme, 50 gigawatt hour (GWh) ACC manufacturing was allocated to four bidders in March 2022. However, one bidder was disqualified for violation of the terms and conditions of the bid document, and 20 GWh ACC capacity became spare.

Also Read: Disbursement under PLI scheme to hit Rs 13k crore this year: DPIIT secy

Subsequently, the empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) recommended re-allocating the 20 GWh ACC capacity through fresh bidding.

The press release stated that the MHI had published a standard operating procedure (SoP) for the PLI auto scheme to process the claims for incentives under the scheme.

The committee, which prepared the SoP, has the representation of all four automobile testing agencies. 

Also Read

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Electric 2-wheeler players take on heavy industries dept on FAME 2

Aim to make FAME scheme more transparent: Minister for Heavy Industries

Balkrishna Industries tanks over 11% as Q3 profit plunges 68% YoY

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

Direct tax collections rise 16% to Rs 6.53 trillion till Aug 10: I-T dept

Disbursement under PLI scheme to hit Rs 13k crore this year: DPIIT secy

Govt to release buffer onion in open market to keep prices under check

Govt to come up with 60 QCOs to curb imports of sub-standard goods

LS passes amendments to GST bills to levy 28% tax on bets in online gaming


Topics : Centre government of India PLI scheme automobile industry

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon