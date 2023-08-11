The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is set to implement two production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, namely the PLI scheme for automobile and auto components (PLI Auto), and the PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) (PLI ACC), the ministry said in a press release.

The PLI auto scheme has no plan to reopen the application window.





Also Read: The press release stated that in the PLI ACC scheme, 50 gigawatt hour (GWh) ACC manufacturing was allocated to four bidders in March 2022. However, one bidder was disqualified for violation of the terms and conditions of the bid document, and 20 GWh ACC capacity became spare.Also Read: Disbursement under PLI scheme to hit Rs 13k crore this year: DPIIT secy

Subsequently, the empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) recommended re-allocating the 20 GWh ACC capacity through fresh bidding.

The press release stated that the MHI had published a standard operating procedure (SoP) for the PLI auto scheme to process the claims for incentives under the scheme.

The committee, which prepared the SoP, has the representation of all four automobile testing agencies.