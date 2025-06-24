Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Mobile exports grow 74% in May to record second-highest figures ever

Mobile exports grow 74% in May to record second-highest figures ever

The peak was $3.1 billion in March, when Apple exported more phones to the United States

JV with Vivo may help Dixon grab 1/5th of India's mobile phone assembly mkt
premium

Of the electronics exports, mobiles constituted 59 per cent in the first two months of FY25. This year that climbed to 67 per cent when the numbers for April and May are combined. Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Exports of mobile phones from India in May clocked more than $3.09 billion, increasing by over 74 per cent over the same month last year, when they had hit $1.78 billion, according to the data provided by the industry to the government.
 
The figure in May is the second-highest ever. The peak was $3.1 billion in March, when Apple exported more phones to the United States and built inventories to avoid penal tariffs in the North American country from April.
 
As a result, in the first two months (April and May) of 2025-26 (FY26), exports of mobile phones crossed $5.5
Topics : Apple Exports trade Mobile phone smartphones
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon