Mobile exports grow 74% in May to record second-highest figures ever

Exports of mobile phones from India in May clocked more than $3.09 billion, increasing by over 74 per cent over the same month last year, when they had hit $1.78 billion, according to the data provided by the industry to the government.

The figure in May is the second-highest ever. The peak was $3.1 billion in March, when Apple exported more phones to the United States and built inventories to avoid penal tariffs in the North American country from April.

As a result, in the first two months (April and May) of 2025-26 (FY26), exports of mobile phones crossed $5.5