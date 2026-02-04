Sustained double-digit growth achievable for India: Mukesh Ambani
Speaking at a JioBlackRock event in Mumbai, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said sustained double-digit growth for India is possible, and that stable economic leadership defines a country.
Every Indian village has a 5G network that is better and cheaper than any other country, he noted.
Sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth, Ambani said, adding that "I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country".
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:07 PM IST