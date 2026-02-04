Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Sustained double-digit growth achievable for India: Mukesh Ambani

Sustained double-digit growth achievable for India: Mukesh Ambani

Speaking at a JioBlackRock event in Mumbai, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries’ AGM, where he announced that Jio has crossed 500 million subscribers, including 191 million on its 5G network.

Reliance Industries Chaiman Mukesh Ambani (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said sustained double-digit growth for India is possible, and that stable economic leadership defines a country.

Speaking at a JioBlackRock event here, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.

Every Indian village has a 5G network that is better and cheaper than any other country, he noted.

Sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth, Ambani said, adding that "I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country".

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin says India's oil diversification 'nothing new' amid US trade deal

Anuradha Thakur

India to ensure record borrowing plan doesn't disrupt markets: Official

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Sensitive sectors safeguarded in US trade deal: Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

PMI, PMI INDIA

Services PMI rebounds to 58.5 in Jan amid higher output, hiring

Modi Trump

India-US trade deal: Why Trump's $500-billion export claim raises doubts

Topics : Mukesh Ambani India growth Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today