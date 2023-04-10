close

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

India's overall imports from Taiwan during April-February rose by 34 per cent to $7.5 billion

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
As relations between the two neighbours remain strained, India seems to be working to reduce its dependence on China for telecom instruments and electronic components by increasing its imports from Taiwan.
During April-February 2022-23, Taiwan’s share in India’s import of telecom instruments jumped to 9 per cent from 2.3 per cent in the same period a year earlier. Though China continued to be India’s major source of high-tech imports, its share declined from 45.8 per cent to 43 per cent during this period.
India’s telecom instrument imports from China increased by just 0.8 per cent, while that from Taiwan jumped 57 per cent. Taiwan’s growing share was significant also because India’s overall telecom instrument imports rose by 7.5 per cent during the period.
Topics : Telecom industry | China exports | Taiwan

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

