Need sharper trade focus on Asia, neighbours: NITI CEO B V R Subrahmanyam

At a time when India is struggling to clinch a trade deal with the US, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam on Monday batted in favour of a sharper Asia focus — including China — in the country’s trade strategy, along with stronger trading arrangements with neighbouring nations.

“Focus on Asia big time. There is no escaping that. If you are not able to sell much to China, it’s pointless, because it’s $18 trillion — you can’t avoid that economy. You should be able to compete and sell. Good countries have trade surpluses in China… If