New project announcements at all-time high in March quarter: CMIE data

Proposals for new factories, roads, and power plants surged to an all-time high in the March 2025 quarter, partially propelled by state-level investment summits, according to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Initiatives in Maharashtra and summits in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may have played a key role in driving new commitments, lifting the total value of new projects to Rs 18.7 trillion for the quarter under review. Large-scale investments in the power sector in particular bolstered the figures.

The value of new project announcements more than doubled from the December quarter and was higher than the level