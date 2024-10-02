Newly-appointed external members of RBI's MPC keep the market guessing

The three new external members of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be taking charge at a time when many believe the interest rate curve is at an inflection point.

On Tuesday, the government notified that Director of Delhi School of Economics Ram Singh, veteran economist Saugata Bhattacharya, and Nagesh Kumar, director and chief executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, will be the three new external members of the MPC.

The three members come from a very diverse field of expertise, and the Committee will have a mix of academic, markets