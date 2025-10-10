NITI Aayog calls for pruning tax offences from 35 to six in new paper

NITI Aayog on Friday released the second paper in its Tax Policy Working Paper Series, titled Towards India’s Tax Transformation: Decriminalization and Trust-Based Governance. The paper recommends reducing the number of criminal offences under tax laws from 35 to six.
It suggests a three-tier reform approach: first, fully decriminalising 12 offences that are administrative or technical in nature; second, retaining criminal liability for 17 offences but only where fraudulent or mala fide intent can be proven; and third, maintaining prosecution for six core offences involving deliberate and high-value tax evasion or fabrication of evidence.
‘Only wilful tax evasion should invite prosecution’
“Criminal provisions should be simple, precise and clear, which means good drafting. So this report has tackled it in three ways: it has tackled all the 35 sections and said only six sections need to be retained fully. These sections directly relate to either wilful default, wilful tax evasion, or wilful falsification of accounts. That’s probably the only way these categories of offences can be handled,” said NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, while briefing the media.
According to him, the paper is part of a set of 12 tax policy reports that NITI Aayog plans to release by December 2025. The recommendations are expected to inform the government’s proposed new Income Tax Act, slated to come into effect on April 1, 2026.
Paper supports trust-based and principle-led taxation
The report notes that while the new tax law replaces the Income Tax Act, 1961 and omits 13 offences, 35 actions and omissions still attract criminal liability under 13 provisions — all punishable with imprisonment and fine. In 25 of these cases, the law prescribes mandatory jail terms.
“While these measures are intended to safeguard state revenue and deter evasion, the continuing breadth of criminalisation, compounded by a presumption of culpable mental state, signals an ongoing reliance on criminal law as a routine enforcement tool rather than a targeted last resort,” the paper said.
Applying a principle-based framework aligned with global best practices, the report concludes that many offences — such as delayed filing of returns, procedural lapses, or failure to provide information — do not cause direct or substantial harm to fiscal interests and should be handled through civil penalties instead.
Proposals include flexible sentencing and judicial discretion
Among its key recommendations, the paper calls for:
Removal of mandatory imprisonment provisions
Restoration of judicial discretion in sentencing
Elimination of the reverse burden of proof, which presumes culpable intent
Flexible, non-custodial sentencing for first-time or low-level offences
Periodic legislative reviews of criminal provisions
Citing examples from the US, UK and Australia, the report notes that most mature tax systems reserve prosecution for deliberate and fraudulent offences while dealing with routine non-compliance through administrative or monetary penalties. India, it said, could benefit from adopting a similar trust-based approach.
Builds on ongoing efforts under Jan Vishwas Act
The paper builds on the government’s initiatives under the Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest platform and the Jan Vishwas Act (2023), both aimed at simplifying compliance and reducing criminalisation in business laws.
“Criminal sanctions, when indiscriminately imposed, stimulate a climate of fear and inhibit genuine entrepreneurial activity, while also overburdening the judicial apparatus with matters better addressed through civil or administrative remedies. By recalibrating the punitive paradigm, decriminalisation could enhance voluntary compliance, streamline enforcement mechanisms and align regulatory frameworks with principles of proportionality and economic pragmatism,” said Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, tax partner at Nangia Andersen LLP.