Home / Economy / News / SoftBank-backed Graphcore to invest £1 bn in India, open AI chip hub

SoftBank-backed Graphcore to invest £1 bn in India, open AI chip hub

The British AI chipmaker will open an engineering centre in Bengaluru and create 500 semiconductor jobs as part of a £1 billion investment plan over the next decade

The company, owned by Japan’s SoftBank, will also create 500 new semiconductor jobs with an immediate target to hire about 100 experienced engineers in areas such as silicon logical design, physical design, verification, characterisation, and bring-u

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

British chipmaker Graphcore will invest up to £1 billion over the next decade in India and set up an artificial intelligence (AI) engineering office in Bengaluru, the company said.
 
Graphcore to create 500 semiconductor jobs in India
 
The company, owned by Japan’s SoftBank, will also create 500 new semiconductor jobs with an immediate target to hire about 100 experienced engineers in areas such as silicon logical design, physical design, verification, characterisation, and bring-up to kick off the centre.
 
“Since the acquisition, we have been expanding the team and building a roadmap of products at a rapid pace. We recognised that,
