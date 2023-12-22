Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NPS adoption dips to 4 month low in October amid corporate slowdown: NSO

Since the union government has mandated the NPS for all its new employees, this can be used as a proxy to gauge fresh recruitments at the central level

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The adoption of the National Pension System (NPS) by formal sector employees fell to a four-month low in October, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

This fall is primarily on account of the slowdown seen in the adoption by the corporate sector employees. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Data shows the cumulative number of new monthly subscribers under the corporate sector, central and state governments that adopted NPS fell by 3.2 per cent to 70,947 in October from 73,318 in September.  Earlier, 54,715 new subscribers had joined the NPS in June.

Under the corporate component, which is voluntary in nature and includes people working in public-sector organisations, private limited companies or public-sector banks, among others, the number of new subscribers joining the NPS during the month declined by nearly 10 per cent to 10,341 from 11,421 in the previous month.

As Business Standard reported earlier, the corporate segment has seen a decline in recent months due to the increase in the exemption limit of income tax to ~7 lakh announced in the FY24 Budget, as it no longer requires employees under this income bracket to opt for the NPS for tax-saving purposes.

“People generally enrol under the corporate component as they see it as a tax-saving instrument rather than a long-term pension or savings product. So, when the finance ministry [decided to] raise the exemption limit earlier this year, people belonging to these income slabs saw no incentive to enrol under the NPS,” an official requesting anonymity had said.

Apart from this, since the Union government has mandated the NPS for all its new employees, this can be used as a proxy to gauge fresh recruitments at the central level. Under the central component, new subscribers declined slightly to 18,780 in October from 18,937 in the last month.

Similarly, 41,826 new subscribers joined the NPS in October from 42,960 in September under the state component. However, since a few states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab had announced a return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), abandoning NPS, it cannot be used as an exact metric to gauge the hiring trend at the state level.

Also Read

NPS subscribers can now choose preferred fund managers for 3 asset classes

Fresh NPS corporate subscribers at 12-month high in July, shows NSO data

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

NPS adoption by govt sector at 5 month high in August, shows NSO data

MPC members voice concern over food inflation trajectory, show minutes

Banks bid 2.5 times at Rs 4.75 trn against notified amount at VRR auction

Forex reserves jump by $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn for week ending Dec 15: RBI

Centre releases additional Rs 73k crore tax devolution to states

UK economy shrinks in Q3 as GDP contracts 0.1%, shows signs of recession


Of the total new subscribers, the share of young subscribers belonging to the 18-28 age group increased to 49.5 per cent in October from 48.7 per cent in September. This is crucial because people belonging to this age group are first-timers in the job market and thus reflects the robustness of the job market.


Topics : NPS NPS scheme formal jobs in India Employment in India NSO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon