NTPC Renewable Energy to supply 1,300 MW clean power to Greenko

State-owned NTPC Renewable Energy will supply 1,300 MW round-the-clock clean power to Greenko's upcoming green ammonia plant at Kakinada

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Renewable energy

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
State-owned NTPC Renewable Energy will supply 1,300 MW round-the-clock clean power to Greenko's upcoming green ammonia plant at Kakinada.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, has signed a term sheet with Greenko ZeroC Pvt Ltd (A Greenko Group company) on March 28, 2023, to supply 1,300 MW round-the-clock RE Power for powering Greenko's upcoming green ammonia plant at Kakinada, a statement said.

The term sheet was signed in the presence of Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd), Anil Chalamalasetty, founder and MD, Greenko and other senior officials from NTPC REL, it stated.

The agreement between the two companies is one of the world's single largest contracts for the supply of round-the-clock renewable supply for an industrial client, it noted.

The term sheet was signed by Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd and Mahesh Kolli, founder and Joint MD, Greenko Group, at the NTPC office here.

Topics : renewable energy | NTPC

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

