Odisha registers over 100% growth in GST collection at Rs 2,791 cr in Nov

The progressive collection under all Acts up to November 2023 is Rs 22,510.56 crore with a growth rate of 18.91% over corresponding collection till November 2022

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Odisha registered a phenomenal growth rate of 100.77 per cent in State GST with a collection of Rs 2791.45 crore in November 2023 against a collection of Rs 1390.36 crore in the corresponding month last year, an official said.
The progressive collection of State GST (OGST+IGST Settlement) up to the month of November'23 is Rs 14,913.16 crore against a collection of Rs 11,719.64 crore in November '22, registering a growth rate of 27.25 per cent, an official release said.
The collection under all Acts monitored by the commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha, including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT/ Entry Tax and Profession Tax during November 2023 is Rs 3,856.72 crore against a collection of Rs 2,308.92 crore during November 2022 with a growth rate of 67.04%, it said.
The progressive collection under all Acts up to November 2023 is Rs 22,510.56 crore with a growth rate of 18.91% over corresponding collection till November 2022.
With regard to Gross GST collection (CGST+IGST+SGST+Cess), the state has recorded a collection of Rs 4,295.08 crore during November 2023 against collection of Rs 4162.26 crore during November 2022 with a growth rate of 3.19%.
The progressive Gross GST collection during financial year 2023-24 (till November 23) is Rs 35188.25 crore with growth of 9.75% over corresponding period of FY 2022-23, it said, adding that during November 2023, 20.85 lakh waybills were generated vis--vis 18.19 lakh waybills generated during November 2022, recording a growth of 14.62%.
Out of the 20.85 lakh e-waybills generated in November this year, 12.39 lakh were intra-state waybills while 8.46 lakh were inter-state waybills (3.45 lakh of incoming and 5.01 lakh of outgoing waybills).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha economy GST GST collections

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

