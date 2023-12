India's services exports climbed 10.8% year-on-year to $28.03 billion in October, while imports fell 0.4% to $13.46 billion, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.



Data released by the government last month showed services exports in October were $28.70 billion, while imports were $14.32 billion.



The RBI's numbers are provisional, but are typically updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance-of-payments data.