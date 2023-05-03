close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Oil extends loses by 5%, falls below $73 a barrel; Brent futures dips 3%

Both benchmarks closed at their lowest since late March in the previous session, when they also recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since early January

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday after plunging 5 per cent in the previous session, as investors fretted about the health of the US economy ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in 
the day.
 
Brent futures fell $2.72, or 3.6 per cent, to $72.60 a barrel by 7.25 PM India time, while West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.77, or 3.8 per cent, to $68.69.
 
Both benchmarks closed at their lowest since late March in the previous session, when they also recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since early January. 
 
“The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another quarter-point increase later today as part of its long-running battle against inflation,” PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts

Oil prices surge post OPEC+ output cuts, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

Brent oil lower amid stronger dollar, caution ahead of Fed minutes

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Coal Min sets 1-bn tonne target for FY; aims Rs 50k-cr asset monetisation

'Unhappy with footwear industry for not complying with quality control'

Govt to roll out mandatory quality standards for drones, electric vehicles

Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

India's coal production rises 22.6% in 5 years to 893.08 mn tonnes in FY23

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oil prcies Oil prices cut

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coal Min sets 1-bn tonne target for FY; aims Rs 50k-cr asset monetisation

coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

GDP Growth
3 min read

'Unhappy with footwear industry for not complying with quality control'

Piyush Goyal
2 min read

Govt to roll out mandatory quality standards for drones, electric vehicles

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)
3 min read
Premium

Centre likely to shelve plans to export methanol to Bangladesh

Methanol
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

April services activity hits near 13-year high as inflation accelerates

Services PMI
3 min read

India's services sector growth climbs to near 13-year high in April: PMI

Service sector, Employee, Jobs
3 min read

New IT Rules: 16 groups join hands against govt-run fact-checking unit

IT Rules
2 min read

Need to focus on infra, innovation for sustainable growth: FM Sitharaman

nirmala sitharaman
2 min read

India's coal production rises 22.6% in 5 years to 893.08 mn tonnes in FY23

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon