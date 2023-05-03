close

'Unhappy with footwear industry for not complying with quality control'

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday came down heavily on the footwear industry for not complying with the quality control order issued in 2020 and seeking more time to comply

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday came down heavily on the footwear industry for not complying with the quality control order issued in 2020 and seeking more time to comply.

Industry players and exporters of footwear have urged the government to extend the implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) by 12 months as the businesses are not yet prepared to follow the norms.

Goyal said that no QCO is introduced without adequate consultations with the industry.

On leather and footwear sector, the government issued three mandatory quality orders on October 27, 2020.

These orders were issued after detailed consultations with the industry and not suo moto, he said.

"So in two-and-a-half-years, if somebody has not yet become compliant, then there is a vested interest which we can not fulfil....it means their intentions are wrong," he told reporters when asked about the industry apprehensions on these orders.

He accused that the industry running a campaign against this order through media also.

Out of these three orders, one on protective footwear was already implemented from January 2022 and the remaining would come into force from July 1 this year.

"We have extended twice on the request of the industry...Now where is the question of still not able to comply. There is some vested interest...Similar issue was there in toys also," he added.

According to the 'Footwear Made from Leather and Other Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2022', which will come into force from July 1, manufacturers have to modify their processes to comply with the new standards.

This includes establishing testing laboratories, obtaining BIS licences, and adhering to the rules for issuing the ISI mark.

'Unhappy with footwear industry for not complying with quality control'

