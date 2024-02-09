On the cards: Automated reconciliation system to plug I-T mismatches

In the first phase, information mismatches related to financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 will be considered. Sources said no notice needed to be issued for this, and the I-T department would send alerts through SMS and email to taxpayers where mismatches were identified.

Taxpayers can log in to their e-filing account and access the

The income-tax (I-T) department is set to launch a screen-based automated reconciliation system for plugging mismatchesbetween returns filed by taxpayers and information processed by the department. In some select cases, people who did not file I-T returns (ITR) can use the automated reconciliation facility.