On the cards: Automated reconciliation system to plug I-T mismatches

No documents needed; dept won't send notice

income tax
Premium

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

The income-tax (I-T) department is set to launch a screen-based automated reconciliation system for plugging mismatches
between returns filed by taxpayers and information processed by the department. In some select cases, people who did not file I-T returns (ITR) can use the automated reconciliation facility.

In the first phase, information mismatches related to financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 will be considered. Sources said no notice needed to be issued for this, and the I-T department would send alerts through SMS and email to taxpayers where mismatches were identified.

Taxpayers can log in to their e-filing account and access the

Topics : Income-tax tax settlement Indian Economy

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

