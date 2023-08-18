Confirmation

Kharif 2023: Paddy acreage rises 4.34%, reservoir level dips, shows data

The last 10-years average during the same period was 63 per cent of FRL

paddy farmer

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
The area under paddy stood at 36.07 million hectares during the week ended August 18 as sowing of several other crops neared their end in kharif 2023.

This was 4.34 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.

The worrying factor is that with monsoon weakening in several key areas, water level in the 146 reservoirs monitored by the government has started falling.

Data sourced from Central Water Commission (CWC) showed that during the week ended August 17, water levels in the 146 reservoirs were 111.285 billion cubic meters (BCM). This was 62 per cent of the live capacity at Full Reservoir Level (FRL). FRL is 178.185 BCM.

During the same period last year, the water levels were 72 per cent of FRL. The last 10-year average during the same period was 63 per cent of FRL. This means that water levels in the reservoirs are below the 10-year average as on August 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, in sowing of all kharif crops, the total area covered till Friday was 102.25 million hectares. This was just marginally more than the area covered during the same period last year.

The normal area under kharif crops (which is the average of the last five years) is 109.17 million hectares.

This also means that kharif sowing for all crops so far is over in around 96.40 per cent of the normal area.

Acreage of tur, urad and moong continued to be below last year’s level (-15.45 per cent in case of tur), (-6.41 per cent for arhar) and (-8.18 per cent for moong).

In case of moong, the production loss can be recovered in subsequent seasons as moong is now cultivated in other months as well. However, for tur and urad, a drop in production could increase reliance on exports.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon remained weak for the second straight week in August.

Rainfall between August 10 and August 16 was almost 58 per cent less than the rainfall cumulative across India.

In August so far, the monsoon has been nearly 38 per cent below normal.

Paddy procurement paddy MSP Monsoon in India kharif sowing Kharif crops

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

