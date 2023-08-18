Confirmation

Paddy sowing rises 4.3% in ongoing kharif season, shows govt data

Paddy-sowing areas in Andhra Pradesh were at 8.29 lakh hectares till August 18, down by 1.53 lakh hectares from the same period of the previous year

Photo: Bloomberg

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
The area under coverage for paddy has increased 4.33 per cent to 360.79 lakh hectares across the country in the ongoing kharif season as the lag in sowing narrowed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Karnataka, according to official data released on Friday.
Paddy, the main kharif crop, was sown in 345.79 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. About 80 per cent of the country's rice is grown during the kharif season, which is generally from June to September.
As per the data from the agriculture ministry for the ongoing kharif season till August 18, paddy was sown in 24.80 lakh hectares in Odisha, 0.43 lakh hectares less that the year-ago period.
Similarly, it was sown in 16.61 lakh hectares in Assam, down by 0.61 lakh hectares from the year-ago period.
Paddy-sowing areas in Andhra Pradesh were at 8.29 lakh hectares till August 18, down by 1.53 lakh hectares from the same period of the previous year.
However, pulse sowing was lagging behind as coverage was at 114.92 lakh hectares so far, 11.59 lakh hectares less than a year ago.

The coverage of tur, urad and moong was lower in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
Even sowing of oilseeds remained lower at 185.91 lakh hectares so far this kharif season as against 189.08 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.
According to the data, area under coarse cereals across the country rose to 176.39 lakh hectares from 173.60 lakh hectares.
Among cash crops, area under sugarcane was slightly higher at 56.06 lakh hectares as against 55.32 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.
Cotton coverage was also marginally lower at 121.86 lakh hectares so far this season, as against 124.21 lakh hectares at the same time last year.
Jute/mesta sowing area was also down marginally to 6.56 lakh hectares so far this season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paddy Agriculture Kharif

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

