Panel on rejigging GST rates due for another revamp, to meet before Budget

It was reconstituted in November, when its head, Basavaraj S Bommai, lost the Karnataka Assembly elections. It needs another change because one of its members, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, is no longer the finance minister of Bihar | Photo: Shutterstock

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council, at its meeting before the full Budget for 2024-25 (FY25), is expected to once again change the composition of the group of ministers on rate rationalisation. The group has to submit a final report on rationalisation of the GST regime, following up on its interim report of June 2022.

The meeting will be held at a time when the council is expected to assess states’ progress in implementing changes to their laws on taxation of online gaming, levying 28 per cent GST on the full face value for online money gaming,