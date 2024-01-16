Sensex (    %)
                        
FY24 per capita income growth may be one of the lowest in 21 years

This was despite the real gross domestic product (GDP) being projected to grow by 7.3 per cent in the current financial year by the first advance estimates

GDP, per capita income
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Growth rate in per capita income is projected to fall to the lowest in 21 years this financial year — except for the financial years 2019-20 (FY20) and 2020-21 (FY21) —  according to the first advance estimates.

During the last 21 years, the two periods — FY20 and FY21 — saw growth rates in per capita income lower than 7.9 per cent, seen during FY24. 

This was despite the real gross domestic product (GDP) being projected to grow by 7.3 per cent in the current financial year by the first advance estimates. This is much higher than the initial projections of 6.5

Gross domestic product per capita income Indian Economy Inflation rise

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

