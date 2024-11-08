Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

Developing countries like India do not need to partake in the hyperventilation about oncoming trade battles at a time when advanced economies have long abandoned their commitment to free trade, and climate policies have already become extensions of trade protectionism, India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said in his keynote address at the Business Standard BFSI Summit on Friday.
“Developing countries should evaluate economic policy prescriptions through the prisms of competitiveness, capacity, maintenance of economic and social stability, and increasingly, national security. Balancing these goals requires pragmatism, rather than an ideological commitment to any particular economic policy prescription,” Nageswaran said.
The CEA stressed that geoeconomic integration did not deliver benefits for ordinary people. “Free trade works well in theory but never as well in practice.”
He said that after reaching a certain level of development, advanced economies "kicked away the ladder" of restrictive trade policies they once followed, preventing others from using them to climb to the top.
Discussing the impact of election results in the United States and several other economies, the CEA said their implications will be felt for years, if not decades. The election outcome, he added, was positive for energy prices, which are expected to remain reasonable and affordable.
Nageswaran noted that as India is on the cusp of transitioning to a middle-income economy, it needs not only reliable but also affordably priced energy supplies.
“It is always desirable, and necessary even, to have the freedom and autonomy to determine the pace of such transition ourselves. It is crucial for countries to own the energy transition,” Nageswaran added.
He elaborated, emphasising that while renewable energy is desirable for many reasons, it poses challenges due to its capital-intensive nature, requiring much more land and increasing dependence on external sources for many inputs used in power generation.
The CEA also highlighted a creeping informalisation of the workforce in the Indian formal corporate sector, even though profitability growth has surged by a multiplicative factor in the last four years.
“India's strength is in its demography, and it is incumbent on the private sector to play its part in maintaining this advantage, provided all stakeholders recognise their roles and obligations,” Nageswaran said.