Rupee hits fresh low of 84.38 per dollar as foreign investors sell equities

The rupee depreciated to a fresh low of 84.38 per dollar on Thursday as foreign investors continued to sell domestic equities and crude oil prices rose. Caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome further weighed on the Indian unit.
Market participants said that with a strengthening dollar and rising US yields following the US presidential election results, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been allowing gradual depreciation of the rupee in line with its Asian peers.
The local currency touched a new low of 84.28 per dollar on Wednesday after Republican candidate Donald Trump won the 47th United States (US) presidential election decisively, defying expectations and securing a greater number of nationwide votes than Kamala Harris.
“It seems RBI has slowed its dollar sales following the rise in US yields, anticipating more outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the coming months as we approach November and December. With Asian currencies down, the US dollar up, and yields up, RBI has little option but to allow the rupee to fall to ensure that the real effective exchange rate (REER) remains competitive for our exports. If the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) adopts a hawkish tone or does not cut rates today or signals it will not cut in December, we could see another gradual depreciation of the rupee to around 84.50,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
Trump is expected to strengthen the dollar and push US yields higher, driven by anticipated populist measures that could increase borrowing, inflation, and yields. He has pledged to implement a 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries and impose a 60 per cent duty on Chinese goods.
“The former president has expressed a preference for a weaker US dollar. However, we think the policies Trump has advocated likely lead USD higher, as it did overnight. This fundamental rationale stems from increased tariff risk, geopolitical uncertainty, and expectations for a more expansionary fiscal agenda,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The rupee fell by 0.38 per cent over the past two sessions; however, it performed better than most of its Asian peers, ranking fifth among the best-performing Asian currencies, while the Malaysian Ringgit fell the most during this period.