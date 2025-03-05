Private investments may drop below 11% of GDP, says India Ratings

After declining to a three-year low in FY24, the private sector investment is expected to fall further in the current financial year, India Ratings said in a research note on Wednesday.

The investments in the private sector are likely to plummet to below 11 per cent of the GDP in FY25, based on the trends from the latest national accounts data and company fillings, it noted.

In FY24, the private sector investments stood at 11.2 per cent of GDP, lower than the pre-Covid (FY16-FY20) average of 11.8 per cent.

The investment rate, measured in proportion of gross capital formation (GCF)