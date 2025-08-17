Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Proposed GST rate tweaks on automobiles may end classification disputes

Proposed GST rate tweaks on automobiles may end classification disputes

The total tax incidence on cars, depending on engine capacity and length, ranges from 29 per cent for small petrol cars to 50 per cent for SUVs

Cars

Presently, automobiles are taxed at 28 per cent, which is the highest GST slab.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In upcoming sweeping reforms, the GST on automobiles - currently in the highest tax bracket - will be restructured to resolve classification disputes related to engine capacity and vehicle size, ultimately benefiting the common man, according to government sources.

Presently, automobiles are taxed at 28 per cent, which is the highest GST slab. A compensation cess, ranging from 1 to 22 per cent, is levied on top of this rate, depending on the type of vehicle.

The total tax incidence on cars, depending on engine capacity and length, ranges from 29 per cent for small petrol cars to 50 per cent for SUVs. 

 

Electric vehicles are taxed at a 5 per cent rate.

Sources said, as per the Centre's proposal for moving the GST system to a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent and a 40 per cent slab for a select few items, automobiles will be placed in a slab to put an end to disputes arising due to the classification of cars by engine capacity and length.

Also Read

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to

Two-slab 'Next Gen GST' to pay way for single tax rate by 2047: Centre

In August last year, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) issued show-cause notices to 10 foreign airlines. (Photo: Shutterstock)

India must clarify tax rules for aviation liftoff, says IATA DG Walsh

hotel

18% GST on dining at 'specified premises' hotels: How it changes your bill

SEBI

Sebi reports spike in settlement pleas; 703 filed, 284 cleared in FY25

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi plans review of MTF margin rules to streamline risk management

A lower GST rate will boost demand and sales, as cars will become affordable. Thereby boosting consumption, a key idea behind the GST overhaul proposal mooted by the Centre.

The Centre's proposal, which includes doing away with the 12 and 28 per cent slab, will be discussed by the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation on August 21. Thereafter, the GST Council, comprising the Centre and state finance ministers, will likely meet next month and approve the final GST rate structure. 

Currently, GST is a four slab structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, where essential items are either taxed at nil or a 5 per cent rate and luxury and sin goods are at 28 per cent slab.

The Centre has proposed to the rate rationalisation GoM to have only 2 slabs in GST -- 5 and 18 per cent -- and a 40 per cent rate only for a select few goods.

Sources said the 40 per cent rate would apply to 5-7 goods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jeffrey Sachs

India should join RCEP, focus on East Asia for GDP growth: Jeffrey Sachs

Goods and Services Tax, GST

GST revamp brings price cuts on ACs, mobiles. Check full list of items

Economy

S&P raises credit ratings of SBI, HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, 7 other firms

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints US could hold back secondary tariffs on India over Russian oil

goods and services tax, GST

'Double Diwali': Rejigged rates, red tape cuts to define GST 2.0

Topics : GST tax slabs GST tax automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon