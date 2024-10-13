Putting a leash: Govt likely to disband unit tracking pre-GST evasion

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).



The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is likely to complete investigation in all tax evasion cases predating the GST regime by the end of this financial year, according to a senior government official. These cases pertain to the erstwhile service tax and central excise duties.



“Less than 50-60 cases remain to be investigated (and investigation in these cases will be completed) most likely by March-end. After that, we will