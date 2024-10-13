Business Standard
Putting a leash: Govt likely to disband unit tracking pre-GST evasion

DGGI expects to complete investigation in all such cases by March

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is likely to complete investigation in all tax evasion cases predating the GST regime by the end of this financial year, according to a senior government official. These cases pertain to the erstwhile service tax and central excise duties.
 
“Less than 50-60 cases remain to be investigated (and investigation in these cases will be completed) most likely by March-end. After that, we will
