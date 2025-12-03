Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / PwC India sees ₹1.1 trillion shortfall in net tax collections in FY26

PwC India sees ₹1.1 trillion shortfall in net tax collections in FY26

Following this uptick, PwC expects growth to moderate to 7 per cent in the second half, putting full-year expansion at 7.5-8 per cent

PwC India
premium

PwC India

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

PwC India expects buoyant non-tax revenues to offset a projected ₹1.1 trillion shortfall in net tax collections in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), keeping the fiscal deficit within the target at 4.2-4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), provided nominal GDP growth reaches at least 9 per cent in the second half of FY26 (April-September). The economy grew 8 per cent in the first half of FY26. Following this uptick, PwC expects growth to moderate to 7 per cent in the second half, putting full-year expansion at 7.5-8 per cent. 
The firm estimates gross tax revenue at ₹40 trillion
Topics : Tax Collection PwC India PwC
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon