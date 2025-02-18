Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Qatari Amir's visit comes even as India's natural gas usage falls

Qatari Amir's visit comes even as India's natural gas usage falls

Besides, the US has also offered to sell India natural gas, a move that would certainly cut into current supplies from the West Asian nation

PM Narendra Modi with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Premium

Qatar supplies almost 50 per cent of the gas India imports, yet there are question marks over the reliability of the supply chain. | Photo

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rare honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded to the Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani by receiving him at the airport on Monday will, among other things, possibly help smoothen the natural gas supply creases between the two countries. Qatar supplies almost 50 per cent of the gas India imports, yet there are question marks over the reliability of the supply chain.    ALSO READ: PM Modi personally receives Amir of Qatar in diplomatic gesture at airport 
Those wrinkles have come into sharp relief after the United States made a pitch for India
Topics : Narendra Modi Qatar India relations natural gas

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon