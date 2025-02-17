PM Modi personally receives Amir of Qatar in diplomatic gesture at airport

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day a visit to India on Monday evening.
A special gesture for a special friend! PM @narendramodi welcomed HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at the airport, as he arrived in New Delhi on his second State visit to India. The visit will further strengthen the bonds of ????????-???????? partnership. pic.twitter.com/zsIS0pdPFc— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 17, 2025
His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.
India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)