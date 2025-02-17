Monday, February 17, 2025 | 08:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi personally receives Amir of Qatar in diplomatic gesture at airport

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said

Modi with Amir of Qatar

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went to the airport to receive Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on a two-day a visit to India on Monday evening.

The Amir is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Modi on Tuesday.

 

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

