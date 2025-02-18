Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Qatar exchange agreement on establishment of strategic partnership

India, Qatar exchange agreement on establishment of strategic partnership

The documents were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani here

PM Narendra Modi with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani prior to a meeting at the Hyderabad House | | Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

India and Qatar on Tuesday exchanged an agreement on establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries.

The documents were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani here.

The Amir of Qatar arrived here on Monday evening on a two-day state visit.

The MEA earlier said his visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership".

Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar also held talks at the Hyderabad House covering a range of bilateral issues.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged the agreement.

 

A revised agreement for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, between India and Qatar, was also exchanged, it was announced during the ceremony held at the Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister of Qatar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exchanged the agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

