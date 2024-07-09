Business Standard
Raising PM Kisan to Rs 8,000 is feasible, MNREGA demands are wishlist

The government will have to tweak the demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and may retain the demand for PM Kisan to not allow fiscal slippage

MGNREGA workers, labourers
Representational Image

Sanjeeb MukherjeeIndivjal Dhasmana
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to prioritise the demand from the farm and rural sector to fit them within budgetary constraints even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) transferred more than double the surplus at Rs 2.1 trillion over what was pegged in the interim Budget for 2024-25 and there is likely to be a slight uptick in collections from personal income tax.

The government has around Rs 1.09 trillion more from RBI transfers compared to slightly over Rs 1.02 trillion pegged from this head and dividends from public sector banks (PSBs). Dividends from PSBs are yet

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Reserve Bank of India PM Kisan MGNREGA Union Budget

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

