Raising PM Kisan to Rs 8,000 is feasible, MNREGA demands are wishlist

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to prioritise the demand from the farm and rural sector to fit them within budgetary constraints even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) transferred more than double the surplus at Rs 2.1 trillion over what was pegged in the interim Budget for 2024-25 and there is likely to be a slight uptick in collections from personal income tax.

The government has around Rs 1.09 trillion more from RBI transfers compared to slightly over Rs 1.02 trillion pegged from this head and dividends from public sector banks (PSBs). Dividends from PSBs are yet