Rajasthan hikes royalties on minor minerals by up to 30% after 4 years

The state government has increased the royalties on minor minerals by 10–30 per cent per tonne. These rates have been revised after four years, an official from the Mining Department said. “Before this, royalties on minor minerals were increased in 2021,” he added.

Royalties on minor minerals can be increased only after three years. “This increase will have a direct impact on people, because products like sandstone, bajri (sand), masonry stone, and limestone will become costlier,” a trade expert said.

The Mines Department had sent a proposal to increase the royalties on minor minerals to the state government a few