Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan hikes royalties on minor minerals by up to 30% after 4 years

Rajasthan hikes royalties on minor minerals by up to 30% after 4 years

The Mines Department had sent a proposal to increase the royalties on minor minerals to the state government a few days ago

Rajasthan produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It is India’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum. (Photo: PTI)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

The state government has increased the royalties on minor minerals by 10–30 per cent per tonne. These rates have been revised after four years, an official from the Mining Department said. “Before this, royalties on minor minerals were increased in 2021,” he added.
 
Royalties on minor minerals can be increased only after three years. “This increase will have a direct impact on people, because products like sandstone, bajri (sand), masonry stone, and limestone will become costlier,” a trade expert said.
 
The Mines Department had sent a proposal to increase the royalties on minor minerals to the state government a few
