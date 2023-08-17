Confirmation

RBI bought net $4.50 billion in spot foreign exchange market in June

The RBI purchased $7.79 billion and sold $3.28 billion, the bulletin showed. In May, the central bank had bought a net of $7.37 billion in the spot market

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
 MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) -

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net $4.50 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in June, data released on Thursday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed.
 
The RBI purchased $7.79 billion and sold $3.28 billion, the bulletin showed. In May, the central bank had bought a net of $7.37 billion in the spot market.
 
The Indian rupee appreciated by 0.7% against the dollar in June, having traded in a range of 81.8575 to 82.6800.
 
The RBI net outstanding forward purchase stood at $19.47 billion as of end-June, compared with a net purchase of $19.27 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The rupee closed at a record closing low of 83.1475 to the dollar on Thursday.

Topics : Forex reserves RBI currency market India economy

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

