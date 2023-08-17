Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

CBDT issues draft form for biz to report inventory valuation by accountants

Beginning this fiscal, tax officers have been empowered to order for inventory valuation from a cost accountant at any stage of the proceedings pending before him/her

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The income tax department has come out with a draft form for various categories of businesses to report valuation of their inventories, including equity and debt securities, livestock or other raw material/by-products, by a cost accountant when asked by a tax officer.
Beginning this fiscal, tax officers have been empowered to order for inventory valuation from a cost accountant at any stage of the proceedings pending before him/her. Such valuation can be sought if the tax officer has doubts regarding the correctness of the accounts, multiplicity of transactions in the accounts or specialised nature of business activity.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now come out with a draft form 6C inviting stakeholder comments by August 31 on the proposed columns for reporting inventories valuation certified by a cost accountant.
Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Vishwas Panjiar said in order to protect revenue's interest and to prevent deferral of taxes through undervaluation of inventory, a tax officer from this year, has been empowered to order for inventory valuation from a cost accountant.
"The form is quite exhaustive and could potentially overlap with existing inventory reporting obligations because of the presence of multiple experts looking at the same data. For instance, manner of computing Net Realisable Value for an inventory is a subjective exercise and may be different for a tax auditor vis--vis a cost accountant," Panjiar said.
Also, the assessing officer may not have the necessary skills to appreciate the difference in methodology adopted by the tax auditor vis--vis a cost accountant in inventory valuation specially in case of complex and unique businesses.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

Income-Tax Dept conducts searches at real estate firms in Hyderabad

RBI launches 'UDGAM', centralised web portal for unclaimed deposits

Govt likely to slash duty on UK cars, scotch whisky under trade pact

Modi govt seeks to free up $12 billion to tackle inflation before LS vote

Digital economy to contribute over 20% of GDP by 2026: Chandrasekhar

India August retail inflation expected below 7%: Motilal Oswal's Gupta

Further, assuming a situation where there is a deviation between value of inventory which the tax officer adjusts in the current assessment year, the revised cost base should be available in future years. However, there is no guidance within the law to grant this consequent benefit to the assessee in the next year, Panjar added.
In order to ensure that inventory is valued in accordance with the Income Tax Act provisions, the government through the Finance Act 2023, amended the I-T Act to enable Assessing Officer to direct the assessee to get inventory valued by a cost accountant, nominated by the Principle Chief Commissioner or Chief Commissioner.
Assessee is required to furnish the report of inventory valuation in the prescribed form duly signed and verified by the cost accountant, the CBDT said while releasing the draft form.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Direct Tax CBDT tax department

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon