Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI may undertake comprehensive review of architecture of payment banks

Governance standards, viability of biz among priorities

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may undertake a comprehensive review of the architecture of payment banks (PBs).
This all-encompassing exercise, almost a decade after licensing terms were issued on November 27, 2014, is to take into account standards of governance, the viability of the payment bank (PB) business model, and changes, if any, if needed. This will also impact PBs seeking to convert into small finance banks (SFBs), as a comprehensive review of the regulatory capital framework for the latter is also under consideration, as mentioned in the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (2022-23).
 
PBs turned

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

Gaining momentum: Petro product exports fire up after fall in January

Foreign exchange reserves rise by $2.9 billion to $619 billion: RBI data

Truck freight rates for major metros inch up in February: CMIE data

Vedanta, CIL, Ola among the 50 players bidding for critical mineral blocks

WTO: Fighting for rights of small fishermen, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Small Finance Banks Indian banking system finance sector Government securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon