Reform panel moots easing restrictions on investments from China

The panel, in an internal report finalised in October, had suggested that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) weigh the options and take a final call by December 31

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

A high-level committee headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba has recommended that the government either withdraw restrictions on investments from China or consider calibrated easing of curbs, people aware of the matter said.
 
The panel, in an internal report finalised in October, had suggested that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) weigh the options and take a final call by December 31. The decision may result in an overhaul of India’s approach to investments from China. Boosting foreign investment from China can also help India in integrating with global value chains and boost exports to
