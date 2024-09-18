Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Register gig workers on e-Shram portal: Labour Min to platform aggregators

Register gig workers on e-Shram portal: Labour Min to platform aggregators

In a meeting chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, platform aggregators were asked to focus on developing a comprehensive framework

Gig workers

Representational Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to ensure social security for gig and platform workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday directed platform aggregators to register their workers on the e-Shram portal.

In a meeting chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, platform aggregators were asked to focus on developing a comprehensive framework to address the ‘unique’ needs of their workforce, aiming to ensure that these workers have access to essential social security protections.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Union minister set the target for onboarding workers on the e-Shram portal within the next three months. He stressed that the workers' registration is crucial for extending further benefits under various government initiatives,” said the Labour Ministry in a statement.
 

Additionally, the meeting also focused on ensuring an inclusive framework for social security for gig and platform workers, as the government formed a dedicated committee to gather views from all stakeholders.

“This committee will deliberate on key issues and work towards establishing a robust social security framework for these workers,” the statement added.

A total of eight major platform aggregators, including Urban Company, Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit, among others, joined the discussion, along with industry bodies such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Number of Atal Pension Yojana subscribers at 69 mn, corpus at Rs 35,149 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi 3.0 govt sanctioned Rs 12,554 crore to states as disaster relief fund

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Sitharaman launches NPS Vatsalya, parents can open pension a/c for children

growth gdp economy

India becomes 6th largest market in MSCI ACWI, tops emerging markets list

The 'Report of the Expert Committee on MSMEs' of 2019 (Chairman: U K Sinha) noted that most large firms deal with MSMEs on a credit basis; and given that buyers do not honour invoices on time, these firms face a financial crunch. MSMEs, on their part

Telangana launches new MSME policy, plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore


“The idea is to map and identify the workers who are already registered on the e-Shram portal with the respective platform for which they work. Though the nature of gig work is quite flexible and dynamic, it will help us get an idea about the migration of these workers across different platforms and their total number,” said an official who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.

The meeting also focused on listing the vacancies by the platform aggregators on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, which provides a variety of employment-related services for jobseekers and employers.

Also Read

unskilled worker, job, employment

National AVGC-XR Policy to be implemented soon: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju

Modi, Narendra Modi

Industry, wealth creators 'primary driving force' in India's growth: PM

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

P2P industry: When will RBI walk the talk?

Stress, depression, burnout, employees, workers, jobs, wfh, work from home, work

62% Indian employees experience work-related burnout: CII-MediBuddy report

gig workers

Gig workers Bill may hurt ease of doing biz: Startups to Karnataka govt

Topics : Confederation of Indian Industry Labour Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon