62% Indian employees experience work-related burnout: CII-MediBuddy report

The report is based on insights from the employees of close to 1000 companies which are utilising MediBuddy's services

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Nearly 62 per cent of Indian employees experience work-related stress and burnout, triple the global average of 20 per cent of employees, according to a joint report by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and digital healthcare platform MediBuddy.

The report released on Friday highlighted a growing demand for personalised wellness solutions and convenient healthcare access at corporate jobs in India, with 72 per cent of the job seekers surveyed considering employee wellness programmes crucial in their decision-making process.
The report is based on insights from the employees of close to 1000 companies which are utilising MediBuddy’s services.

Highlighting the need for more comprehensive employer-provided healthcare options, the report stated that 71 per cent of Indian employees spend an average of 5 per cent of their annual income on out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

This comes as India’s digital healthcare sector is expected to generate $37 billion by 2030, a significant leap from $2.7 billion in 2022, according to Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

“Only 24 per cent of employees surveyed feel satisfied with their current workplace health options, indicating a significant gap between employee needs and existing corporate wellness programmes,” the report said.

It added that employees prefer adaptable wellness programmes that accommodate flexible work options, such as virtual fitness classes and mental health apps, along with extending benefits to their loved ones, including dependents, and offering convenient healthcare options like teleconsultations.

Speaking on the findings of the report, Satish Kannan, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), MediBuddy, said that the landscape of employee well-being is evolving rapidly, with traditional wellness initiatives, while being valuable, are no longer enough.

“This report highlights a significant opportunity for Indian corporations to enhance their approach to employee health and wellness, serving as a roadmap for transformation and offering insights that can shape the future of corporate wellness in India,” he added.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

