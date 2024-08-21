National AVGC-XR Policy to be implemented soon: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju

The National AVGC-XR Policy will be implemented soon, along with the introduction of a National AVGC-XR Mission, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said on Wednesday. He added that the Centre would support the sector with "robust policies and financial backing".

"This policy is set to provide a comprehensive framework to boost the AVGC sectors and aims to enhance India's global competitiveness by fostering infrastructure development, skill enhancement, innovation, and supportive regulatory measures," he said at the 5th Global AVGC and Immersive Media Summit 2024, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AVGC-XR stands for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality.

This announcement comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address that India can lead the world in online gaming. The Centre has already formed an AVGC Promotion Task Force to guide the policy formation in these sectors.

In December 2022, the task force recommended the formation of a National AVGC-XR Mission with a budget outlay for the "integrated promotion and growth" of the sector.

An "FX & Beyond: Shaping India's AVGC Landscape" report was also launched during the event. It was prepared by CII with Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report said the sector is expected to create over 160,000 new jobs annually, with 2 million new jobs anticipated by 2030. However, it added that to realise the full potential of the sector, there is a need to establish a National AVGC-XR Mission and create a clear roadmap.

"It must clearly be able to answer how we want to market and brand our content uniquely, so that it appeals to the global market," the report said.

At the event, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skills and Entrepreneurship, said that the Centre's decision to revamp 1,000 ITIs is "pivotal" in aligning workforce skills with AVGC industry needs.

"By focusing on skill development and regional growth, we are poised to significantly advance the sector's capabilities and job opportunities," he said.

The report also called for enhanced intellectual property rights to retain talent and content in India. Moreover, it said that a National Centre of Excellence must be established to foster innovation in the sector and improve global competitiveness.