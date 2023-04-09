Russian oil & Opec effect: Outcome of buying Urals oil above cap are severe

In this section

take two

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

India's coal imports rise 32% to 148.58 mn tonnes in Apr-Feb: Report

Real estate institutional investment up 37% to $1.65 bn in Jan-Mar: Report

Govt to set up 16th Finance Comm in 2023 for Centre-state tax devolution

India imported more Russian crude oil than ever in January, shows data

Why India may have to rework Russian oil purchase if a price cap is imposed

As Russia becomes India's premier oil supplier, Saudi is not losing sleep

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Over the past year, cheap Russian crude has proved to be a Sanjeevini, a wonder herb, for Indian refiners, which, on one hand, were hemmed in by directions to keep pump prices flat, and, on the other, faced surging crude levels. Russia is now the biggest supplier of crude to India, accounting for around 37 per cent of total crude shipments in March, and sold at sizable discounts compared to the rates India pays its traditional West Asian suppliers.

But in a surprise move last week, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) put pressure on this cheap source of crude. Led by Saudi Arabia, Opec announced that it would slash output, threatening to send crude prices higher to $100 a barrel levels this year, analysts say. High crude prices will create further obstacles for Indian refiners to procure discounted Urals crude after the December round of G-7 sanctions set a price cap for sales of Russian oil at $60 a barrel.

The risks to In

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com