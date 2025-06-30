Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Sangh bodies sceptical of India-United States bilateral trade agreement

Sangh bodies sceptical of India-United States bilateral trade agreement

The Sangh Parivar has also pointed to the efforts by US Senator Lindsey Graham to move a Bill that proposes steep economic penalties on India

India US Trade
premium

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) have flagged the issue that concessions to the United States (US) in the agriculture sector

Archis MohanSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Affiliates of the Sangh Parivar have said the India-United States bilateral trade agreement (BTA) is unlikely to happen if America continues to be “stubborn” about securing market access for genetically modified (GM) crops, dairy products, relaxed regulations on medical devices, and data localisation.
 
The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) have flagged the issue that concessions to the United States (US) in the agriculture sector, including dairy products, will have ramifications for the country’s food security.
 
The parivar has pointed to the efforts by US Senator Lindsey Graham to move a Bill that envisages steep economic penalties
Topics : Sangh Parivar US India relations Trade talks Trade tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon