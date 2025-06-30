Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's household debt lower than EMEs; non-housing loans at 55%: RBI

India's household debt lower than EMEs; non-housing loans at 55%: RBI

India's household debt remains below emerging market peers, with non-housing retail loans forming the bulk of borrowings, RBI says in its Financial Stability Report

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Although the debt of Indian households is increasing—driven by rising borrowing from the financial sector—it still remains low compared to other emerging market economies (EMEs), said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the Financial Stability Report, adding that non-housing retail loans—largely taken for consumption purposes—accounted for 55 per cent of total household debt.
 
As of December 2024, India’s household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 41.9 per cent.
 
“…non-housing retail loans, which are mostly used for consumption purposes, formed 54.9 per cent of total household debt as of March 2025 and 25.7 per cent of disposable income as of March 2024. Moreover, the share of these loans has been growing consistently over the years, and their growth has outpaced that of both housing loans and agriculture and business loans,” the RBI said in its report. 
 
 
Housing loans, on the other hand, formed 29.0 per cent of household debt and their growth has been steady. However, disaggregated data show that incremental growth has been mainly driven by existing borrowers who are availing additional loans, and their share has increased to more than a third of the housing loans sanctioned in March 2025.

“…share of borrower accounts with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios greater than 70 per cent is also rising (Chart 1.40 b), and delinquency levels are higher for lower-rated and more leveraged borrowers. However, these have declined considerably from their levels during COVID-19,” the RBI said in its report.
 
According to the central bank, the per capita debt of individual borrowers has grown from ₹3.9 lakh in March 2023 to ₹4.8 lakh in March 2025, mainly led by higher-rated borrowers.
 
“The share of better-rated customers (prime and above) among total borrowers is growing, both in terms of the outstanding amount and number of borrowers. This is important from a debt serviceability and financial stability perspective, as it indicates that household balance sheets at an aggregate level are resilient,” the RBI said.
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy financial sector Banking sector

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

