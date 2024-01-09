Sensex (    %)
                        
Since pandemic, India-Maldives trade surge even as investments lag

India exported goods worth $2.6 billion to Maldives between 2013-14 and 2022-23 and imported $644 million from Maldives in the same period

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Trade with the Maldives has seen a surge even as investments involving the country lag other South Asian economies.
India exported goods worth $2.6 billion to Maldives between 2013-14 and 2022-23 and imported $644 million from the Maldives in the same period.

India’s imports from the Maldives averaged less than $10 million before the pandemic. This surged to $497 million in 2022-23.

Exports had picked up the previous year to $670 million, and came in at $477 million in 2022-23, compared to an average of less than $200 million before the pandemic.

Over 80 per cent of the import in 2022-23 was from the

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

