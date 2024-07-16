Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Skill mismatch: Rising labour quality, stagnant employment in key sectors

RBI data reveals rising labour quality in industries like textiles and mining, but stagnant employment growth highlights a skill mismatch

skilled labour worker employee
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
The answer to why workers are not able to find work when industry complains of a shortage is apparent from the rich RBI data store released last week.

We measure it through the index of labour quality indices over the past three decades. This index captures how educated the worker is in each of the 27 industries the RBI data covers. As the KLEMS data set notes, the quality was calculated based on educational qualification and wage rates of the workers.

If the index for a particular industry, say textiles, rises steeply over the years, it indicates

Also Read

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays

Contractual labour on rise in 9 major non-farm sectors, shows govt data

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

As costs rise, Lufthansa drops 2024 operating margin target to 7.6%

Kaushik Basu

Budget should focus on citizens' welfare, mfg sector: WB's chief economist

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farmers rush to plant summer crops amid above-average monsoon rainfall

Moto G85 5G smartphone

Motorola's Moto g85 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

Topics : Labour cost RBI Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon