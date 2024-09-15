Business Standard
State-owned banks target JanDhan accounts to boost deposit mobilisation

Following this, many banks are exploring previously untapped areas to mobilise deposits while choosing not to engage in an interest rate war

The slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu
Abhijit LeleSubrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

State-owned banks are now increasingly targeting JanDhan accounts, which so far were primarily being used for distributing government schemes, to mobilise deposits as they face growing pressure to attract deposits to manage credit growth amid an increasing shift of household savings towards higher-yielding financial instruments.

Both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry have expressed concerns on numerous occasions over the sluggish pace of deposit growth compared to credit growth, which is creating a divergence that may lead to asset-liability management problems for banks. Additionally, they have instructed banks to employ innovative methods to accrue

