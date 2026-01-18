Statsguru: From cash to clicks, mapping India's UPI-led payments shift
From demonetisation to the UPI boom, India's payments landscape has shifted decisively from cash to clicks, with digital modes now dominating both volume and value
Sneha Sasikumar
Prime minister Narendra Modi earlier this month said India’s growth fact sheet was the success story of the “Reform, Perform and Transform” mantra while pointing to the emergence of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as one of the key reasons behind the transformation. The payment ecosystem in India has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years with overall digital transactions now accounting for over 97 per cent of both volume and value of total payments.
Topics : UPI Digital Payments Cashless economy