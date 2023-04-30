close

Statsguru: Is migration good for the economy? Here's what data shows

Demographic changes in recent decades have meant that there are fewer working age people to support the social security needs of elderly populations in rich countries

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Migration could be a major driver of economic growth amid ageing populations in high-income countries, according to the recently released World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies.
Demographic changes in recent decades have meant that there are fewer working age people to support the social security needs of elderly populations in rich countries. Money earned by the working population helps support the expenses of those who have retired. There were seven working adults for every elderly person as of 1950 in high-income Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. This is expected to fall below two by 2050 (chart 1).

Topics : Migration economy

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

