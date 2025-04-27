Statsguru: May Day brings focus on future uncertainties for workers

As the world marks Labour Day on May 1, it’s time to reflect on the state of employment in India — who is working, in what kind of jobs, and under what conditions. While the country has seen changes in labour force participation rate (LFPR) and some movement across sectors, the underlying story is one of slow transformation and continuing vulnerability for much of the workforce.

Between 2014 and 2023, the distribution of employment across sectors has shown steady patterns, with only subtle shifts. Agriculture continues to dominate as the largest employer, consistently absorbing 43-45 per cent of the workforce.